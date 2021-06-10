Charles Barkley Says He’s ‘Rooting Against’ 1 NBA Team

Eight teams remain in the NBA playoffs, and any one of them could be hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy next month. But there’s one team that Charles Barkley is actively rooting against for the rest of the playoffs.

Speaking with TMZ, Barkley said he’s hoping the Brooklyn Nets, led by the super-trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, don’t win the title. The reason he gave is that he simply hates “superteams.”

“If (the Nets) win it, they win it. But I want to make it perfectly clear — I’m rooting against those guys,” Barkley said. “I’m rooting against all superteams. I’m old school.”

But Barkley may have tipped his hand as to another reason he dislikes the Nets so much. Namely, the alleged “mausoleum”-like atmosphere at their home venue, the Barclays Center.

Barkley feels that a team like the New York Knicks would have been more deserving and made for a more fun atmosphere for the playoffs.

“The Brooklyn Nets got a much better team, but when they play it’s like a mausoleum,” Barkley said. “And they got a much better team. I want [the Knicks] because that place was on fire, and I’m hoping they keep getting better because that place was fire. I’ve been there when it’s been on fire.”

Charles Barkley can root against the Brooklyn Nets all he wants, but sooner or later somebody is going to have to stop KD and/or Kyrie. Both of them have been nigh unstoppable in the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Barkley, it’s increasingly looking like their current opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks, can’t stop them. Brooklyn leads 2-0 heading into tonight’s Game 3. A Nets win tonight would all but ensure their first Conference Finals appearance in 18 years.