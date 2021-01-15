Charles Barkley’s Comment About Kevin Durant Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley couldn’t help but crack a joke about Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night.

Barkley rarely, if ever, holds back. The former NBA star has a knack for letting loose on set of the NBA on TNT crew. He did the same on Thursday night’s show.

Barkley joked Durant went from playing with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, otherwise known as the “splash brothers,” to playing with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Irving and Harden don’t have a knickname list Steph and Klay do, but Barkley as an idea for one: the “dribble brothers.” No, we’re not kidding.

Take a look. This is hilarious.

“KD went from The Splash Brothers to The Dribble Brothers.” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/LXYde5H40e — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 15, 2021

Never change, Charles Barkley. Never change.

It’s rather remarkable to see how many twists and turns Kevin Durant’s NBA career has taken. One thing’s remained constant: he’s always surrounded by superstars.

Durant played alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City. He then joined Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in Golden State. Now, he’ll play next to Harden, for a second time, and Kyrie Irving (maybe).

Irving’s recent absences from the Nets are concerning. There’s a legitimate reason to believe he just doesn’t like basketball anymore. But would he really turn down an opportunity to play with Durant and Harden? We’ll see.

At the very least, Durant will have to get used to playing next to some teammates that like to dribble a whole lot. Luckily he’s used to it thanks to his time with Harden and Russ in OKC.