Chris Bosh Says 1 Current NBA Trio Would Beat His Heat Team With LeBron, And Dwyane Wade

The Miami Heat‘s “Big Three” was one of the best teams in recent NBA history, with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh capturing two titles in four years. He thinks, at least in terms of 3-on-3, the current Brooklyn Nets trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden would take them.

Durant, Irving, and Harden couldn’t quite finish the job this season. Harden went down in the playoffs with a hamstring strain, and Irving suffered a bad-looking ankle injury during the series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Harden would eventually return, but was a shell of his normal self, leaving the job to Durant, who put forward a heroic effort. The team ultimately fell in seven games.

Their story isn’t over though, but we know what the Heat accomplished. Miami reached four straight NBA Finals with the trio, winning the middle two series, the first of which came against a very young Durant and Harden with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bosh admits that the current trio would probably take he and his former teammates.

“I’m gonna give the nod to them,” Bosh said in an interview with Julie Stewart-Binks. “I could score pretty good, and I’ll go out there and compete, but you know, they can do things I’ve never seen.

“In a 3-on-3 game, it’s just about what could happen. These guys could just make all jumpers. They’re incredible, watch them play. I mean all three of them have that ability to be like that’s not fair.”

Chris Bosh admits that he’d have a hard time covering Durant, even though they’re roughly the same height. Of course, they were talking about a 3-on-3 game, and not full 5-on-5 basketball.

“When KD makes a one-legger, falling out of bounds, 30 feet from the basket…I can’t do that.”

For the full NBA game, health and depth play big factor. We’ll see if it all comes together for Brooklyn in 2021-22.

[fubo Sports]