Chris Broussard Says Only 1 Nets Star Wants James Harden

The Nets are going to try and do everything they can to convince the Rockets to trade James Harden to Brooklyn.

NBA trade rumors are spreading like a wildfire this week. Some notable trades have already taken place. One potential trade and rumor is garnering the most attention, though. James Harden reportedly wants out of Houston and prefers either Brooklyn or Philadelphia.

The Nets are already led by superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But the organization would be foolish to turn down an opportunity to land Harden in a trade. A KD-Kyrie-Harden trio would have what it takes to win a championship.

Most within the Brooklyn organization want to make a Harden trade happen. That is, expect for one of the Nets superstars. Kyrie Irving reportedly doesn’t want the Nets to trade for Harden, according to NBA insider Chris Broussard.

"People around the league are saying Durant wants Harden and Kyrie does not."@Chris_Broussard with the latest buzz on James Harden to Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/g3fYwmBirM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 17, 2020

This lines up with what we know about Kyrie Irving. And it’s hard to blame him for not wanting the Nets to trade for James Harden.

Trading for Harden would result in less opportunities for Irving to have the ball in his hands. And as we all know, Irving wants the ball in his hands at least once during every possession.

The rumored trade for Harden hasn’t even happened yet, but there’s already drama surrounding the Nets’ organization. Should we be all that surprised?