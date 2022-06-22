Colin Cowherd Has An Interesting Comparison For Kyrie Irving

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets is up in the air at the moment. He has until June 29 to decide if he wants to exercise his player option for the 2022-23 season.

According to multiple reports, the Nets are "outright unwilling" to give Irving a lengthy contract extension. If true, that could force him to look elsewhere for a long-term home in the NBA.

During this Wednesday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd shared his thoughts on Irving's situation in Brooklyn. Oddly enough, he compared the All-Star guard to crypto currency.

"I look at Kyrie like I look at crypto currency," Cowherd said. "There's no real data to indicate it's a great investment, a lot of speculation and it's highly turbulent. And what does it really get me?"



Irving reportedly has a lot of leverage because Kevin Durant wants him back for next season.

The Nets can't really afford to jeopardize their relationship with Durant, especially if they want to remain title contenders.

On the flip side, Cowherd's argument is that Irving isn't exactly worth the headache. While he brings up some fair points, Irving is an extremely valuable player when he's on the floor.

Do you think the Nets will sign Irving to a long-term contract this summer?