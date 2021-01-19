Colin Cowherd Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For Nets

We’re just several weeks into the NBA’s 2020-21 season, yet Colin Cowherd already believes the Nets should trade Kyrie Irving.

There’s plenty of unwelcome baggage surrounding Kyrie as of late. First off, he hasn’t suited up for a game in weeks. Second, there’s major questions about whether he’s even a good teammate or not.

Brooklyn is well aware of the Kyrie problem. That’s why the Nets went out and traded for James Harden, although they would never admit it. Brooklyn’s front office knew it couldn’t rely on Kyrie and needed to trade for another superstar to pair with Kevin Durant.

On Monday night, Durant and Harden made it look easy against the Eastern Conference favorite Milwaukee Bucks and did so without Kyrie on the court. Cowherd believes it’s already time for the Nets to move on from Kyrie and add some depth and defense in a blockbuster trade.

“They got no defense and they got no depth and they got no bench,” Cowherd said in regards to the Nets during his Tuesday show. “Trade Kyrie and get role players.”

What do you think, Nets fans? Should Brooklyn trade Kyrie Irving and add to its depleted bench?

Honestly, this makes sense. The Nets don’t need three elite scorers. Keep James Harden and Kevin Durant and ship Kyrie elsewhere.

Doing so would allow the Nets to improve their bench and add some key role players. Of course, there is concern about Kyrie’s value at the moment. Teams could be weary of making a deal for a troublesome superstar.

The Nets may be in better shape to wait it out and hope Kyrie commits at some point during the season.