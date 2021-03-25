Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Comparison For James Harden

James Harden is a superstar, and there’s no question about it. But come playoff time, Harden isn’t the same player he is during the regular season. Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why.

Cowherd spent a portion of his Thursday show discussing Harden and why he flounders in the playoffs. In doing so, the FS1 analyst compared the superstar to another former star, Karl Malone. Why? Malone, like Harden, relied on getting points at the free-throw line. Come playoff time, officials resist calling as many fouls, meaning players like Malone and Harden struggle(d) in the postseason.

“He’s a dominant regular-season player. He’s not as dominant in the postseason,” Cowherd said on Thursday. “My belief has always been because he doesn’t get the whistle in the playoffs. … Harden’s game is built for the whistle. So was Karl Malone’s, except in the playoffs.”

This isn’t any new information. Until Harden finds a way to be as productive in the postseason without relying on foul calls, the teams he plays for will struggle in the playoffs.

James Harden, like Karl Malone did, depends on the whistle:@ColinCowherd on why their regular season success is not sustainable for the playoffs:

Does this spell trouble for James Harden? It’s worth noting Karl Malone led his teams to two NBA championships, but never won a ring.

Harden’s future may be a bit more optimistic. He’s now playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, both championship winners. It gets a whole lot easier to win championships playing with guys that have got the job done before.

Harden can prove Cowherd and his doubters wrong this postseason, but he’ll have to adapt to less foul calls to do so.