The Brooklyn Nets are slowly running out of hope that Kyrie Irving will receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the 2021-22 season. If he does not get vaccinated, he’ll be unable to practice or play in the Barclays Center due to New York’s local vaccine requirements.

During this Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on the Nets’ current situation. He also revisited Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Steph Curry behind in Golden State so he can join forces with Irving in Brooklyn.

Let’s just say that Cowherd had an “I told you so” moment while on air this afternoon.

“You hitched your career from Stephen Curry to Kyrie Irving,” Cowherd said. “I’m not a backseat driver. I said it when it happened. That is a bad choice. I don’t want to hear about ‘I’m a wanderer. I just want to ball.’ If you just want to ball, you want to ball with the best players in the world who you can count on to get vaccinated and be in the arena.”

"You hitched your career from Stephen Curry to Kyrie Irving. I'm not a backseat driver. I said it when it happened. It was a bad choice." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/rbOsLx1qqO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 6, 2021

It’s tough to blame Durant for wanting to be the top option on his own team. However, Irving’s history of off-court drama should have been taken into account.

Despite all the noise surrounding Irving’s current situation, Durant is still optimistic the Nets’ star point guard will play a role on this year’s team.

“I’m envisioning Kyrie being a part of our team,” Durant told reporters. “Maybe I’m just naïve, but that’s just how I feel. But everybody here has that confidence in themselves and our group, that if we keep doing it we can do something special.”

Irving is running out of time to get vaccinated before the season opener, but perhaps he has one more buzzer-beater left in him.