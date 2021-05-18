The NBA playoffs are upon us. There’s plenty of storylines attached to this year’s postseason, but none are more interesting than one surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

On paper, the Nets can sleepwalk their way to the NBA Finals and should be able to win the championship. But the game isn’t played on paper, and there’s still major concerns surrounding Brooklyn.

Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving still haven’t played many games together. And we saw how that impacted another star-studded team in the Los Angeles Clippers in last year’s playoffs. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George took plenty of games off during the 2019-20 regular season, and it came back to haunt them when the Clippers collapsed to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

It’s safe to say the Nets are facing immense pressure this postseason. Durant, in particular, is the player facing the most “pressure,” according to FS1’s Colin Cowherd.

“Kevin Durant, 2019 Finals, missed it, mostly hurt. Last year, hurt. This year, hurt. … Here’s a time to redeem yourself,” Cowherd said during his show on Tuesday. “… I also wonder, what’s left in the tank physically?”

"Here's a time for Kevin Durant to redeem himself."@ColinCowherd counts down which players are under the most pressure this NBA playoffs: pic.twitter.com/yWm2WMt5BG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 18, 2021

The way the Nets built their roster brought about intense expectations. It’s championship or bust.

Sure, most would understand if Brooklyn fell to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. But any playoff defeat to any other playoff opponent would make the Nets the laughingstock of the off-season, similar to what the Clippers experienced last year.

Kevin Durant has plenty to prove this off-season. How the playoffs shake out will, in part, define his legacy.