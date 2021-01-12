Details Emerge From The Situation With Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets continue to be without point guard Kyrie Irving, who has been away from the team for personal reasons for nearly one week.

Irving has missed the Nets’ last four games and will not play tonight against the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, the six-time All-Star is also expected to miss tomorrow’s game against the New York Knicks and Saturday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Irving’s hiatus became even more mysterious after video surfaced of him at a recent family birthday party. The Brooklyn playmaker was maskless in the video, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Irving has missed four consecutive games for personal reasons, been ruled out tonight vs. Denver and sources expect him to continue to be sidelined at least through Wednesday (Knicks) and Saturday (Orlando) games. https://t.co/cPemTB0eHi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

Irving is known for being a free spirit, but the longer he’s away from the Nets, the more concerning his absence becomes.

Before taking a leave, Kyrie Irving was averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. Hopefully, he’s not going through anything too serious mentally and can return to the team sooner rather than later.

But Kyrie being Kyrie, nothing would surprise us.