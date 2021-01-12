The Spun

Details Emerge From The Situation With Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving on the floor for the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 117-106. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets continue to be without point guard Kyrie Irving, who has been away from the team for personal reasons for nearly one week.

Irving has missed the Nets’ last four games and will not play tonight against the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, the six-time All-Star is also expected to miss tomorrow’s game against the New York Knicks and Saturday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Irving’s hiatus became even more mysterious after video surfaced of him at a recent family birthday party. The Brooklyn playmaker was maskless in the video, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Irving is known for being a free spirit, but the longer he’s away from the Nets, the more concerning his absence becomes.

Before taking a leave, Kyrie Irving was averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.  Hopefully, he’s not going through anything too serious mentally and can return to the team sooner rather than later.

But Kyrie being Kyrie, nothing would surprise us.


