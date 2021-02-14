Draymond Green Names The Team To Beat In Eastern Conference

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors fell to 14-13 on the season with their loss to the Brooklyn Nets last night.

After the game, Green was rather candid on whether the Nets have what it takes to win the Eastern Conference. Speaking to the media, Green stated point blank that he feels they’re “the team to beat in the East.”

“They’re the team to beat in the East,” Green said. “My opinion.”

It’s easy to see why Green was so blown away. The Nets – finally healthy – were running on all cylinders last night as six players recorded at least 14 points.

Kyrie Irving dropped a team-leading 23 points, though Kevin Durant wasn’t far behind with 20 of his own. James Harden had a double-double with 19 points and 16 assists.

While Draymond Green and the Warriors will likely have to battle tooth and nail to get into the playoffs, the Nets are looking like early favorites for the No. 1 seed.

Brooklyn are 16-12 and currently have the third-best record in the East. They did lose some steam earlier this month with a three-game losing streak, during which they gave up over 120 points in losses to Toronto, Philly and Detroit.

But when healthy and demonstrating chemistry, the Nets can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

Of course, being healthy in big games could prove the biggest challenge of all. The Nets gave up nearly all of their depth to bring James Harden into the fold.

Are the Nets really the team to beat in the East?