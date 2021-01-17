The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dwyane Wade Has Message For Everyone About James Harden

James Harden on the court for the Brooklyn Nets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on January 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NBA legend Dwyane Wade was one of the people happy to see James Harden’s Brooklyn Nets debut be a smashing success.

Harden recorded a triple-double, dropping 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in 40 minutes in a 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic. Afterwards, he issued a warning to the NBA on Instagram.

“WE DIDN’T EVEN HAVE 11 TONIGHT (KYRIE IRVING) SCARY HOURS WOW!!” Harden posted on his Instagram story.

By all accounts, Harden is refreshed and happy after forcing his way out of Houston, which brings us back to Dwyane Wade. He’s glad to see “The Beard” looking like himself.

“Let’s talk about this narrative: James Harden looks happy and there’s no price tag for that feeling,” Wade tweeted last night. “Could he have handle things better. YES! but couldn’t we all. I’m happy for this black man.”

The way Harden ended his time with the Rockets certainly left a sour taste in a lot of mouths. There are plenty of people who don’t like how he basically made Houston deal him after the franchise catered to him for a long time.

Still, regardless of how you feel about what Harden did, last night proves he is still one of the game’s elite players. He and Kevin Durant have the makings of a special duo in Brooklyn, and the pair should be adding Kyrie Irving to the mix soon.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.