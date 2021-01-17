Dwyane Wade Has Message For Everyone About James Harden

NBA legend Dwyane Wade was one of the people happy to see James Harden’s Brooklyn Nets debut be a smashing success.

Harden recorded a triple-double, dropping 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in 40 minutes in a 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic. Afterwards, he issued a warning to the NBA on Instagram.

“WE DIDN’T EVEN HAVE 11 TONIGHT (KYRIE IRVING) SCARY HOURS WOW!!” Harden posted on his Instagram story.

By all accounts, Harden is refreshed and happy after forcing his way out of Houston, which brings us back to Dwyane Wade. He’s glad to see “The Beard” looking like himself.

“Let’s talk about this narrative: James Harden looks happy and there’s no price tag for that feeling,” Wade tweeted last night. “Could he have handle things better. YES! but couldn’t we all. I’m happy for this black man.”

Let’s talk about this narrative: James Harden looks happy and there’s no price tag for that feeling. Could he have handle things better. YES! but couldn’t we all. Im happy for this black man 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/n1Sm5hhG9a — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 17, 2021

The way Harden ended his time with the Rockets certainly left a sour taste in a lot of mouths. There are plenty of people who don’t like how he basically made Houston deal him after the franchise catered to him for a long time.

Still, regardless of how you feel about what Harden did, last night proves he is still one of the game’s elite players. He and Kevin Durant have the makings of a special duo in Brooklyn, and the pair should be adding Kyrie Irving to the mix soon.