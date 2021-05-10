ESPN Insider Reveals ‘Earliest’ Date James Harden Might Return

The Brooklyn Nets have been without star guard James Harden for more than a month. Fortunately, they might be getting him back soon.

Harden has been out of action since April 5 due to a hamstring injury. Overall, the high-scoring lefty has only played in four games since March 24.

Last week, Harden said he was “confident” he’d return before the first round of the playoffs. On SportsCenter this evening, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the earliest we might see Harden back is this Wednesday against San Antonio.

The Nets are off tonight and take on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. They face the Spurs Wednesday and the Bulls again on Saturday before finishing off the regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.

As @wojespn reported on SportsCenter, the earliest date that James Harden may return for the Nets is Wednesday against the Spurs — that isn’t a certainty, but Harden is getting close to returning. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 10, 2021

At the very least, Nets fans can take solace in the fact Harden will be back shortly. Now they just need him to stay healthy once he’s back.

In 34 games for the Nets this season, Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 11.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds. Brooklyn is currently 44-24 and in second place in the Eastern Conference.