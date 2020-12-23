Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kevin Durant Tonight

On Tuesday night, NBA superstar Kevin Durant made his return to the court for his first game since the 2019 NBA Finals.

Durant tore his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals and missed the entire 2019-20 season as a result. After missing a full season, fans weren’t exactly sure what they would see from Durant tonight.

In his first game back – against the Golden State Warriors, no less – Durant looked like he never missed a game. He showed that despite the career-threatening injury, he is still one of the most lethal scorers in the league.

Durant hit his first three shots on the night, torching rookie big man James Wiseman several times. Eventually, the Nets star missed a few field goals, but fans are still impressed nonetheless.

Some fans – and analysts – are wondering if he was ever hurt in the first place.

What Achilles? — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 23, 2020

In the first five minutes of the game, Durant racked up 10 points on just six shots. He hit a pull-up three that looked like vintage KD.

Check it out.

Welcome back, KD 👏 pic.twitter.com/oEAV6SLwox — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2020

After just five minutes of play, Durant is 4-of-6 from the field with 10 points and one assist.

Brooklyn has been dominant through the first quarter and currently holds a 23-9 lead with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.

Without much time together, the Nets are already looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference.