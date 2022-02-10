With the trade deadline set for this Thursday afternoon, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski had a significant report to share this morning that involves Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden.

“Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons,” Wojnarowski reported on Thursday morning.

Harden is reportedly “hopeful” that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey pulls off a trade before the deadline this afternoon. However, the Nets’ front office has not yet engaged in serious dialogue.

Even though Harden has resisted making a trade request, that could change since this report just came out.

“Well it seems to be pretty public now,” one fan said in response to this report.

Lol. Well it seems to be pretty public now. https://t.co/kM3dlh3IGy — Brandon.. (@B_Wi11s) February 10, 2022

“So naturally this is made public,” another fan said.

So naturally this is made public https://t.co/tg84GUVre0 — Logo Lizard (@logo__lizard) February 10, 2022

Some fans are eager to see a trade go down before the deadline.

ASK JAMES BRO JUST ASK https://t.co/lZyLhTvrcA — Mike (Trade for Harden) (@maxeyjumper) February 10, 2022

This isn’t the only interesting report that came out today involving Harden.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lower, the Nets will not have Harden with them for their trip to Washington tonight.

“Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge did not accompany the Nets to Washington for tonight’s game; they stayed behind to work with the Nets performance coaches instead, team tells ESPN,” Lowe tweeted.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge did not accompany the Nets to Washington for tonight's game; they stayed behind to work with the Nets performance coaches instead, team tells ESPN. https://t.co/LaEHn295ZF — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 10, 2022

Harden’s future could change the landscape of the league. That is, of course, if the Nets move him before the deadline.

NBA teams have until 3 p.m. ET this Thursday to make any trades.