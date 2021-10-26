Floyd Mayweather Reacts To The Situation With Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of criticism these last few months for his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The decision has put the star point guard at odds with the New York City mandate and with the Brooklyn Nets, who have refused to let him be with the team as a half-participant.

Many sports media members have been outspoken against Irving’s stance, but it seems like he’s found a high-profile supporter in Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather broke his silence on the situation involving the Nets point guard and issued his support for the 29-year-old. The retired boxer explained that he backs Irving’s decision to take a stand and speak up for what he feels is right.

“… America is the land of the free,” Mayweather said in a video posted to Twitter. “Freedom of speech, freedom of religion and supposedly freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free mind makes his own choices. An enslaved mind follows the crowd.

“Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world. It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say ‘enough is enough.’ Respect to you, Kyrie, and power to the people.”

Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. pic.twitter.com/7F6RsWaDkL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) October 25, 2021

Mayweather hadn’t addressed COVID-19 vaccines or mandates prior to his video in support of Irving, but it looks like he’s made his stance clear.

Irving has claimed that he is not against getting the vaccine, but just strongly opposes vaccine mandates. New York City has had such a mandate in place that would knock the Nets point guard out for any games played at Barclays Center this season.

The Nets announced before the season that Irving will not participate in any team activities due to his vaccination status, effectively sidelining him indefinitely. Since then, it’s been a standstill as Irving remains dug in on his stance.

The Nets are 2-2 through four games this year without their star point guard on the floor.