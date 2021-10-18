Former NBA Coach Has 1 Problem With Kyrie Irving Situation

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy does not support Kyrie Irving in his decision to go unvaccinated. But he’s more concerned about a much broader issue.

Van Gundy, most recently head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, took to Twitter on Monday to voice a complaint about the NBA’s stance on players getting vaccinated.

The NBA has left it in the hands of state and local government to determine whether or not players can play in home arenas based on their respective vaccination status. That means Irving’s availability to play is ultimately determined by New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate ruling. He currently does not comply with the mandate.

Van Gundy thinks it’s unfair Irving his held to a different standard than other NBA players in more conservative states which may not have a vaccine mandate in place.

“I am not a supporter of Kyrie Irving’s decision to not get vaccinated BUT it seems unfair that whether an unvaccinated player can play or not depends on what city he plays in,” Van Gundy said on Twitter. “Other players have made the same decision to remain unvaccinated and get to play.”

He makes a fair point, but the reality is the NBA can’t control what state and local governments enforce.

Kyrie Irving knows the rules. If he wants to play at the Barclays Center this upcoming season, he needs to get vaccinated. The choice is his.

The Nets, meanwhile, have already begun moving on. They’re focused on winning a championship, with or without Irving on the court.