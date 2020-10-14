Former NBA Head Coach Named Candidate For Nets Coaching Staff

Steve Nash already has two of the NBA’s top players on his Brooklyn Nets team in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. But it looks like he’s hoping to bring in an experienced hand to join his first coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Frank Isola, former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and Lakers assistant Phil Handy are both candidates to join Nash’s Nets staff. D’Antoni recently resigned from his position with the Rockets, while Handy is coming off an NBA title win with LeBron and the Lakers.

Mike D’Antoni has some familiarity with the New York-metro area. He was the head coach of the New York Knicks from 2008 to 2012, leading them to the playoffs in 2011 before resigning the following season.

D’Antoni spent the next two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, going 67-87 in two years. But he found some of his best success in the last four seasons with the Rockets.

From 2016 to 2020, the Rockets made four straight trips to the playoffs, including the Conference Finals in 2018 following a 65-17 regular season record.

Mike D’Antoni and Phil Handy are both potential candidates to join Steve Nash’s coaching staff in Brooklyn, according to a source. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) October 14, 2020

Phil Handy is a stellar coaching candidate too. He has the distinction of appearing in six straight NBA Finals – four with the Cleveland Cavaliers, one with the Raptors, and most recently with the Lakers. From his six trips, Handy has collected three rings.

Needless to say, Steve Nash and the Nets appear to be casting a wide net to fill out his first staff in Brooklyn.

Should D’Antoni or Handy sign on to be on Nash’s coaching staff?