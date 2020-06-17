Former NBA Player Blasts Kyrie Irving For “Lack Of Leadership”

Over the past two weeks, perhaps no NBA player has received more attention than Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Earlier this week, Irving reportedly said he is willing to “give up everything” for social reform. Not long after he made it clear he was not on board with the NBA’s scheduled tournament in Orlando.

However, just two weeks ago, Irving questioned the NBA’s leadership to make sure he – and other injured players – would be able to attend the tournament and support their teammates. Irving’s comments have been all over the map recently and the star point guard has drawn the ire of several former players.

On Wednesday morning, longtime Boston Celtics forward Kendrick Perkins lit into Irving. Perkins called out the veteran point guard for his “lack of leadership.”

“Kyrie Irving, right now you are the distraction. You’re distracting the whole situation,” Perkins said. “It’s crazy to me because you come out and do something separately, without talking to your president Chris Paul or consulting with Michele Roberts and go off and do something totally different and get a group of guys together and say, ‘Let’s sit out’ – without a plan. It makes zero sense and I totally disagree with Kyrie Irving.”

Earlier this week, former NBA player Matt Barnes had a similar statement about Irving.

“Kyrie needs to quit bulls—-ing,” Barnes said. “Kyrie wanted to go to Orlando to support his team, they didn’t let him. So then he flipped the script, talking about I’m gonna give up everything.”

The NBA’s re-start is tentatively scheduled for late July.