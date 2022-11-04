Look: Former NFL Wide Receiver Is Defending Kyrie Irving On Twitter

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

After the Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, former NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley jumped on Twitter to defend the All-Star guard.

"Won’t miss this part of professional sports. 'Be you' they say. Yea alright…," Beasley tweeted.

Clearly, Beasley didn't agree with the Nets' decision to suspend Irving.

Beasley immediately received pushback from his followers. However, that didn't stop him from firing off a few more tweets about this situation.

"People should be able to say what they want," he added. "You don’t have to listen to them and everything they say isn’t the truth. Stop being so damn sensitive."

Beasley claims just because Irving shared the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on social media, it doesn't mean he hates the Jewish community.

"No I’m saying just because somebody watched a film doesn’t mean they hate Jews," the former wide receiver wrote. "Lol I’ve watched a lot of films I don’t agree with."

Irving issued an apology to the Jewish community on Thursday night.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote on Instagram. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all."

The Nets said Irving can return to the team once he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."