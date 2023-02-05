Full Details Emerge From The Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Trade

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets found a taker for Kyrie Irving four days before the NBA's trade deadline.

Brooklyn is trading Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports. Now, we have the final details on the blockbuster deal.

Dallas is sending a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, as well as second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Irving requested a trade on Friday after contract extension talks with Brooklyn broke down. The eight-time All-Star did not play in the Nets' win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night due to "calf soreness," a clearly bogus excuse.

While there's no denying Irving's immense talent, it is also a fact that he brings baggage and drama wherever he goes.

His next stop will officially be Dallas, where former Nets head coach Jason Kidd will try to win with a 1-2 punch of Luka Doncic and Irving.