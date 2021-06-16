Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Honest Comment About Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were humbled in a big way by the Brooklyn Nets last night after a historic performance from Kevin Durant. Naturally, the topic came up after the game.

Speaking to the media after the Bucks’ 114-108 loss to Brooklyn, Giannis was brutally honest about his Nets counterpart. He declared that Durant is the best basketball player in the world and the team needs to step up to stop him.

“He’s the best player in the world right now,” Giannis said with his head held low. “And we’ve got to beat him as a team.”

Kevin Durant finished the game with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He led all players from both teams in all three categories.

"He's the best player in the world right now." Giannis after Kevin Durant’s Game 5 performance. pic.twitter.com/zXP0BF4YA7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 16, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets went into the game without star guard Kyrie Irving, who was injured in Game 4. But they did have the services of James Harden, battled through his own injuries.

However, it was clear early on that Kevin Durant would need to put the team on his back to avoid losing. And he responded with one of the best playoff performances in recent memory.

The Nets now head into Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead and within striking distance of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It won’t be easy with some of the injuries they’re dealing with. But if Kevin Durant can play anywhere near the level he played yesterday, they’ll get it done.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks should be ready for it this time.