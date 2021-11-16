Giannis Shares Honest Admission On James Harden Relationship

Over a year ago, it seemed as if a rivalry was developing between Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.

Harden took his feud with Antetokounmpo to the next level when he subtly called him out in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

“I wish I could just be 7 feet and run and dunk. That takes no skill at all,” Harden told Nichols. “I actually have to learn how to play basketball and have skill. I’ll take that any day.”

Antetokounmpo didn’t really get offended by that comment since Harden didn’t definitively say he was talking about the “Greek Freak.” That being said, NBA fans put two and two together after watching that interview.

Despite their differences in the past, it turns out Antetokounmpo and Harden are not really rivals. Well, at least not anymore.

In a recent interview with GQ, Antetokounmpo revealed all the framed jerseys he has in his basement. Believe it or not, Antetokounmpo owns a framed Harden jersey.

Antetokounmpo then commented on his relationship with Harden, saying “A lot of people think that I have beef with James Harden, which is not true.”

Giannis speaks on his relationship with Harden, his championship season and why he chose to stay in Milwaukee 👀 @NBAonTNT (via @GQMagazine) pic.twitter.com/AZCaa21ITj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2021

If Antetokounmpo actually had beef with Harden to this day, he wouldn’t own a framed Harden jersey.

Antetokounmpo and Harden might remain fierce competitors on the court when the Bucks and Nets square off. However, it sounds like all the drama surrounding their rivalry has been put to bed.