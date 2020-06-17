How Kyrie Reacted To ‘Starting A New League’ Report Leak

Kyrie Irving is back in the media spotlight after a report leaked that he was interested in starting a new league made by the players.

But we may need to pump the brakes before delving any deeper into plans the Brooklyn Nets superstar might be making. According to Taylor Rooks, Irving never told anyone that players should begin their own league in response to the Orlando bubble. But he reportedly did leave the Nets’ group chat as a response to the leak.

Until we see the text messages, we may never know for sure if Kyrie actually made that suggestion. But the fact that he left a group chat with teammates seems to suggest there are now some trust issues.

That said, it isn’t too surprising that such a league is being attributed to Kyrie Irving. The six-time All-Star has been one of the NBA’s most prolific opponents of resuming the season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources tell me that Kyrie Irving never stated that the Nets should begin their own league in response to the bubble. I'm told that after that report came out, he left the group chat. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 17, 2020

One criticism of the league returning that has been attributed to Kyrie is the ongoing nationwide protest against racial injustice.

Just last week he was part of a group of players vowing to fight the “system” of “Use and Abuse.”

Irving is currently recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery, so he won’t personally be affected by the NBA’s decision to resume in Orlando.

But it’s pretty clear that Irving has a lot of gripes with the NBA. We’ll see if any of those issues boil over within the Nets locker room.