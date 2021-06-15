Report: How Long Kyrie Irving Is Expected To Be Out

The Brooklyn Nets might have James Harden back on the court as early as tonight. Unfortunately, Kyrie Irving’s outlook isn’t as promising.

Irving suffered a right ankle sprain in Game 4 after landing awkwardly on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot. He immediately left the game after suffering the injury.

Brooklyn has already ruled Irving out for Game 5 since he’s just two days removed from the injury. Though his status for the rest of the series is still a bit unclear, the latest update on his health is quite discouraging.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are preparing to be without Irving for the rest of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“The Nets are tied 2-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Bucks and are preparing to be without guard Kyrie Irving (right ankle sprain) for the rest of the series,” Wojnarowski said, via ESPN. “The team hasn’t ruled Irving out beyond Game 5, but Harden is clearly much closer to a return.”

Irving has been fantastic for the Nets this postseason, averaging 22.7 points and 5.8 points per game. His absence puts pressure on Kevin Durant to carry the offense.

The Nets will also need several role players to step up for the remainder of this series. This means Bruce Brown, Blake Griffin and Joe Harris have to be better if they want any chance of advancing to the next round.

An update on Irving’s ankle should be available after tonight’s pivotal matchup.

Game 5 of the Bucks-Nets series will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.