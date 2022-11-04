How Much Kyrie Irving Will Lose During Suspension

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was suspended by the team for at least five games on Thursday night.

In a statement released by the Nets, they said Irving is "currently unfit" to be associated with the organization. This is their response to him posting a link to a movie that features anti-semitic tropes on social media and not apologizing for it.

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity -- but failed -- to clarify," the team said in a statement. "Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

This will end up being a costly suspension for Irving, who is currently set to lose $2.2 million over the next five games. If his suspension lingers for even longer, he'll lose out on even more money.

Irving has issued an apology to the Jewish community in a lengthy Instagram post.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote on Instagram. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all."

The Nets will most likely face a plethora of questions from the media about Irving's status over the next five games.