The Brooklyn Nets suffered their second straight loss of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Milwaukee Bucks, evening the series at 2-2. But they may have suffered a worse loss in the process as Kyrie Irving left the game with an injury.

Following the game, Kyrie was reportedly seen in a walking boot and using crutches. He had sprained his ankle during the game.

Nets head coach Steve Nash told the media afterwards that the x-rays on Kyrie came up negative. However, he is set to undergo further testing and evaluation tomorrow.

Kyrie played 17 minutes and had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists before suffering the injury. The Nets wound up losing the game 107-96.

The injury to Kyrie Irving couldn’t come at a worse time for the Brooklyn Nets. With James Harden still nursing his own injuries, it’s likely that Kevin Durant will be the only member of their Big 3 available for Game 5 in the Barclays Center.

During the regular season, the Nets went 12-6 in games where Kyrie didn’t play. They even narrowly beat the Bucks in one of those games. But they had James Harden in that narrow 125-123 win.

If the walking boot was just precautionary and Kyrie is just in some pain, maybe he’ll be back for Game 6, or even get minutes in Game 5.

But if the test results reveal something more serious, the Nets’ playoff run could be all but over.

Can the Nets win this series without Kyrie Irving?