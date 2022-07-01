Jalen Rose Reveals The "Final Straw" Before Kevin Durant's Trade Request

MIAMI, FL - MAY 19: ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose looks on and smiles before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Kevin Durant sent the NBA world into a frenzy on Thursday, officially requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN, the Nets' front office is working with Durant to find a trade partner. However, the team does want to receive an appealing haul of players and picks in return.

During this Friday's edition of Get Up, Jalen Rose shared his thoughts on Durant's fallout in Brooklyn.

Rose believes the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Finals was the "final straw" for Durant.

"This is one of the most fascinating things in the history of the NBA - to see an all-time great player like KD go to the Warriors, win back-to-back Finals MVPs, leave the Warriors so he can be the best player leading a championship situation with Kyrie Irving," Rose said. "They [Durant and Irving] have to watch two of their former teams be in the Finals. And then, the Warriors win it without you. That has to be the final straw for KD."

Rose also mentioned that Durant knew Irving "wasn't going to be challenged" by head coach Steve Nash moving forward. Perhaps that played a role in the All-Star forward's decision.

"Kyrie wasn't going to be challenged by Steve Nash - KD knows that too," Rose said. "So when Kyrie opts back in, KD is like, 'I'm out of here, period.' And so, the crazy thing is he's not just breaking up with the Nets, he's also breaking up with Kyrie."

Depending on where Durant goes next, the landscape of the NBA could look very different for the 2022-23 season.