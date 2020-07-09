Jamal Crawford Reportedly Signs With NBA Team At 40

Jamal Crawford is reportedly back in the NBA at the age of 40.

The longtime NBA shooting guard, one of the best pure scorers and bench players in recent league history, has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA insider Shams Charania first reported the news of Crawford’s signing.

Jamal Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020

Crawford, 40, has not played in the NBA since last season. The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft spent the 2018-19 season with Phoenix.

The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year began his career in Chicago. He played for the Bulls from 2000-04, before going to the New York Knicks from 2004-08.

Crawford, who starred collegiately at Michigan, then played for Warriors, Hawks, Blazers, Clippers and Timberwolves.

The Seattle native signed with the Phoenix Suns for the 2018-19 season. He averaged 7.9 points a game for the lowly Suns last year.

Now, Crawford will attempt to give the injury-riddled Brooklyn Nets some help inside of the Disney “bubble.” Brooklyn is without several key players in Orlando, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan, among others.

The NBA is set to resume its regular season at the end of the month. Teams are arriving to the “bubble” at Disney World this week. Practices are scheduled to start on Thursday.