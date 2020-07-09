The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jamal Crawford Reportedly Signs With NBA Team At 40

A closeup of Jamal Crawford on the court for the Phoenix Suns.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Jamal Crawford #11 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jamal Crawford is reportedly back in the NBA at the age of 40.

The longtime NBA shooting guard, one of the best pure scorers and bench players in recent league history, has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA insider Shams Charania first reported the news of Crawford’s signing.

Crawford, 40, has not played in the NBA since last season. The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft spent the 2018-19 season with Phoenix.

The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year began his career in Chicago. He played for the Bulls from 2000-04, before going to the New York Knicks from 2004-08.

Crawford, who starred collegiately at Michigan, then played for Warriors, Hawks, Blazers, Clippers and Timberwolves.

The Seattle native signed with the Phoenix Suns for the 2018-19 season. He averaged 7.9 points a game for the lowly Suns last year.

Now, Crawford will attempt to give the injury-riddled Brooklyn Nets some help inside of the Disney “bubble.” Brooklyn is without several key players in Orlando, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan, among others.

The NBA is set to resume its regular season at the end of the month. Teams are arriving to the “bubble” at Disney World this week. Practices are scheduled to start on Thursday.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.