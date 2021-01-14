James Harden Had A Clear Message For The Brooklyn Nets

On Tuesday night, Houston Rockets star James Harden reaffirmed his desire to be traded following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said after the Rockets’ 117-100 loss. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

Fewer than 24 hours later, the Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal. Houston shipped several players including Caris LeVert and a bevy of draft picks to attain Harden.

Before the trade went through, though, Harden had a simple message for Nets general manager Sean Marks. “I want to win. I’m all about winning,” he said via ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Harden did his fair share of winning in the regular season with the Houston Rockets. However, that regular season success hasn’t translated to postseason success.

He never advanced past the Western Conference finals as a member of the Rockets. He and new teammate Kevin Durant made the NBA Finals during their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both hope to lead the Brooklyn Nets, who haven’t won a playoff series since 2013-14, to postseason success.

Once Kyrie Irving decides to return to the team, the Nets will be one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Brooklyn immediately became the favorite to win the Eastern Conference with the Harden trade as well.