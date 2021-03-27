James Harden Has Blunt Response To Question About NBA MVP Race

James Harden carried the Brooklyn Nets to a victory on Friday night, scoring 44 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. After the game was over, the All-Star guard made some eye-opening comments to the media.

Harden, who began the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets, was asked if he belongs in the MVP conversation. His answer was very telling.

“Do I feel like I belong in it? I feel like I am the MVP,” Harden said. “I mean, it’s just that simple. I don’t want to be speaking individually on myself. I am just going to leave it at that.”

When asked a follow-up question about his case for MVP, Harden refused to discuss his statistics.

“Numbers are showing it for itself, and we’re winning. That’s all I can say.”

James Harden not only feels like he belongs in the MVP conversation — “I feel like I am the MVP.” “Numbers are showing it for itself and we’re winning,” he said. ESPN Story: https://t.co/7gtEJuf8gC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 27, 2021

Talk about leaving no doubt.

Harden has been sensational since joining the Nets, averaging 26.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game. A lot of his success has come with Kevin Durant off the court.

What really helps Harden’s MVP case right now is that Joel Embiid and LeBron James are both sidelined due to injury. He can distance himself from the rest of the field if he keeps playing at this level.

Harden will be back in action on Monday when the Nets take on the Timberwolves.