The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will face off tonight in a much-anticipated Game 7 matchup. Heading into this elimination contest, the Nets’ biggest concerns revolve around some pretty key injury issues. Kyrie Irving is set to miss his third straight game with a severe ankle sprain and James Harden is battling through a hamstring injury he suffered in Game 1.

Harden returned to the court in Game 5 where he played an uncomfortable-looking 46 minutes of basketball, logging just five points on the night. His performance in Game 6 was slightly improved as he dropped 16 points through 30 minutes, but he still wasn’t moving like his healthy self.

Speaking to reporters before tonight’s matchup, Nets head coach Steve Nash said to expect more of the same from his superstar shooting guard.

According to Nets insider Matt Brooks, the first-year Brooklyn coach said Harden will be “about the same” health-wise in Game 7.

With Kyrie out and James Harden not playing at full strength, a heavy burden has fallen on Kevin Durant. So far, the superstar forward has delivered — averaging 32.6 points per game, including a signature 49-point performance in Game 5.

That being said, Durant and the rest of the Nets could certainly use some of Harden’s elite scoring prowess in tonight’s consequential matchup.

Heading back to Brooklyn for the final game of the series, the Bucks and the Nets will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.