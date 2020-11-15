2 Teams Have Been Mentioned The Most For James Harden

Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston. Will James Harden be leaving the Rockets, too?

While Harden is reportedly committed to the Rockets for 2020-21, many aren’t buying it. Trade rumors continue to swirl for the All-NBA point guard.

Harden is one of the best players in the NBA. If the Rockets decide to trade him, they’ll likely get a pretty big haul back.

So far, two teams seem to be getting mentioned the most for Harden. The Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat have been discussed a lot for Harden.

Saturday night, rumors swirled about a potential Houston-Brooklyn trade.

“A source is telling me that the Nets have engaged in talks with the Rockets. James Harden for a variation of: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen,” Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com reported.

A source is telling me that the Nets have engaged in talks with the Rockets. James Harden for a variation of: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen. Nothing finalized, but Harden to Nets seems like real possibility. If finalized, announced on Nov 22. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 14, 2020

The Nets aren’t the only team getting mentioned for Harden, though.

The Miami Heat, who always seem to be in play for star trades and free agents, are reportedly on Harden’s preferred list of teams.

Miami likely has the assets necessary to make a Harden trade, too. The Heat have several talented young players that could be of interest to Houston.

The NBA’s offseason is set to heat up in the coming days, that is for sure.