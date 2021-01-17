James Harden Had Incredible First Game With Brooklyn Nets

James Harden seems to feel right at home in Brooklyn.

In his career debut with the Nets tonight, Harden put up an incredible triple-double — notching 32 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic. But, the newly-signed Brooklyn superstar had some significant help as well. Kevin Durant, Harden’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, dropped 42 points of his own.

Dominant first game for this new Nets duo 🔥 KD: 42 PTS, 16-26 FG, 5-8 3PT

Harden: 32 PTS, 11 REB, 14 AST Lookout. pic.twitter.com/xYslXTTd0Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

After forcing his way out of Houston via four-team trade (Rockets, Nets, Cavs, Pacers), the former Rocket rejoined Durant in Brooklyn earlier this week. The last time this dynamic duo was together was all the way back in 2009-12 when they shared a three-year stint with the Thunder.

With eight seasons in Houston, James Harden was unable to reach playoff expectations. The contention between the superstar shooting guard and the Rockets organization finally boiled over this offseason, with Harden stating the franchise is “just not good enough.”

After refusing to attend most of the preseason, Harden had a solid start to the 2020-21 season — dropping more than 30 points in each of his first three games. But, as the weeks wore on, you could see the once-great Rocket was ready to move on.

In his final two games with Houston before getting traded, Harden averaged just 18 points on 3-14 from behind the arc.

If Harden and Durant can keep up this elite production, the Nets will be even more deadly than we imagined. And with Kyrie Irving likely returning soon, that back court just gets scarier and scarier.

Brooklyn will face of against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.