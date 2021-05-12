The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

James Harden Set To Return From Injury Tonight vs. Spurs

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets warms upNEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on January 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. This is his first game with the Brooklyn Nets. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

As the Brooklyn Nets await word on Kyrie Irving’s status for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, they may be getting a huge boost in the form of James Harden.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Harden plans to play tonight against the Spurs. The caveat is that he has to feel good during pregame warmups.

Assuming Harden does pass the tests and gets into the lineup tonight, he will be playing in his first game since April 5. Harden has been battling a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss 20 of the last 21 games.

Prior to his injury, Harden was averaging 25.4 points, 11 assists and 8.7 rebounds in 34 games for Brooklyn. With Harden, Kyrie and Kevin Durant on the court, the Nets should look like an offensive juggernaut, but we’ve rarely seen all three playing at the same time.

James Harden makes his return at a critical moment for the Brooklyn Nets. They are battling the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks for seeding in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets don’t control their own destiny in the title race. But if they can reel of some wins – or even strong performances – out of Harden in these final few games, they’ll have all kinds of confidence heading into the playoffs.

Then again, even the slightest tweak in Harden’s hamstring could all but end the Nets’ NBA title hopes.

Should James Harden play against the Spurs tonight, or sit out until the playoffs?

[Shams Charania]


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.