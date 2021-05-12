James Harden Set To Return From Injury Tonight vs. Spurs

As the Brooklyn Nets await word on Kyrie Irving’s status for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, they may be getting a huge boost in the form of James Harden.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Harden plans to play tonight against the Spurs. The caveat is that he has to feel good during pregame warmups.

Assuming Harden does pass the tests and gets into the lineup tonight, he will be playing in his first game since April 5. Harden has been battling a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss 20 of the last 21 games.

Prior to his injury, Harden was averaging 25.4 points, 11 assists and 8.7 rebounds in 34 games for Brooklyn. With Harden, Kyrie and Kevin Durant on the court, the Nets should look like an offensive juggernaut, but we’ve rarely seen all three playing at the same time.

Nets star James Harden plans to play tonight vs. Spurs, assuming pregame warmups go smoothly, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harden is on the cusp of his return after missing over one month with a hamstring strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2021

James Harden makes his return at a critical moment for the Brooklyn Nets. They are battling the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks for seeding in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets don’t control their own destiny in the title race. But if they can reel of some wins – or even strong performances – out of Harden in these final few games, they’ll have all kinds of confidence heading into the playoffs.

Then again, even the slightest tweak in Harden’s hamstring could all but end the Nets’ NBA title hopes.

Should James Harden play against the Spurs tonight, or sit out until the playoffs?

[Shams Charania]