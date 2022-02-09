Amid trade rumors and a nine-game losing streak for the Brooklyn Nets, shooting guard James Harden will once again not be available to help them get back on track.

According to NBA insider Chris B. Haynes, Harden has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards. It will be his fourth straight missed game and his sixth absence in the last eight games.

Harden has been played 37 minutes a game when healthy, the fourth-most of his career. But his 22.5 points per game are his fewest per game in a decade.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that the Nets are shopping Harden as part of a blockbuster deal. Earlier today we learned that the Philadelphia 76ers might be willing to part with All-Star Ben Simmons to bring Harden into the fold.

NBA fans believe that Harden is already getting ready for such a move. Just about every reply is a joke about Harden going to Philly:

bro is en route to philly https://t.co/v3ChDSpPdP — Clark(e) (@jaredclarkey) February 9, 2022

Hamstring = being traded to the 76ers for those not in the know https://t.co/5OJNwVOT2J — Elizabeth (@TheJawnOfTime) February 9, 2022

James Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets in the middle of the 2020-21 season in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets and two other partner teams.

At the time, the move set up the Nets with a big three consisting of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Together, the three dominated opposing teams and had one of the best offenses in the league.

But injuries and COVID-19 limited the number of games the three played together. The Nets were knocked out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Recent injuries have sidelined Durant and Harden, while Kyrie is not playing Nets home games due to his vaccination status.

We may have already seen James Harden’s final game with the Nets.