James Harden Is Trending Following The Brooklyn Nets Drama

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets on the court warming up prior to the start of his game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on February 02, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Prior to this year's trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets shipped James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. Depending on what transpires over the next few weeks, it's possible he left the team before the ship officially sank.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kyrie Irving could explore other options this offseason. He has a player option for the 2022-23 season.

As if that wasn't enough, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported this Thursday that Kevin Durant is "monitoring the Nets' situation and considering options with his future."

With so much uncertainty surrounding Durant and Irving, it's fair to say Harden left the Nets at the right time. At least that's what NBA fans think.

Here are some reactions to the latest drama involving the Nets:

Harden was supposed to be the missing piece for the Nets' championship puzzle. Obviously, the team's plans didn't come to fruition.

If it turns out Durant and Irving want out of Brooklyn, this offseason could be one of the most memorable in recent history.