Look: James Harden Has A Message For Kyrie Irving

After months of being away from the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving returned to action on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. The star point guard impressed in his 2021-22 season debut, much to the delight of his teammates, including James Harden.

In his first NBA game in eight months, Irving scored 22 points and helped power the Nets during a second-half comeback. He got off to a slow start, but ended 9-for-17 with four assists, three rebounds and three steals in Brooklyn’s 129-121 victory.

Following the game, Harden, who started opposite of Irving in the Nets’ backcourt, took to Twitter to celebrate the return of his teammate.

“Good having you back king,” Harden wrote to Irving.

Irving, who’d been away from the team until recently because he is unvaccinated, played 32 minutes on Wednesday. He continued to look more comfortable as the game went on, a sign that it will take some time for him to get back up to full speed.

“This meant a little more, taking eight months off and so much uncertainty,” Irving said, per ESPN. “I settled down closer to the second half. Whatever the team (needs), I’ll do.”

Because he is unvaccinated, Irving is still unable to play in Brooklyn because of New York City’s vaccine mandate. That means he won’t be able to play Friday when the Nets welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks to Barclays Center.

After his 22-point performance, Irving was asked if his stance on getting the vaccine could change in the future.

“Man, I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Irving said, per ESPN.. “Like I said earlier in the season, it’s not an ideal situation and I’m always praying that things get figured out and we’re able to come to some collective agreement, whether it be with the league or it’s just things that’s going on that could help kind of ease what we’re all dealing with COVID-19 and the vaccine.

“I think everybody’s feeling it, so I don’t want to make it simply about me and someone lessening the rules for me. I know what the consequences were, I still know what they are, but right now I’m just going to take it one day at a time like I said and just enjoy this time I get to play with my guys. And however it looks later in the season, then we’ll address it then.”