Report: 1 James Harden Blockbuster Trade Is ‘Unlikely’

Despite John Wall looking good in his preseason debut for the Houston Rockets, All-NBA guard James Harden continues to want out.

ESPN is reporting that Harden is continuing to push for a trade out of Houston heading into the 2020-21 season. The Rockets star reportedly has two preferred trade destinations in Philadelphia and Brooklyn, according to ESPN.

Brooklyn is reportedly Harden’s top choice, as he would like to team up with Kevin Durant. However, a blockbuster trade between the Rockets and the Nets seems unlikely.

ESPN is reporting that the Nets have no interest in trading Kyrie Irving for Harden. The Rockets, meanwhile, don’t appear to be interested in Irving.

The Nets aren’t interested in trading Kyrie Irving, nor have the Rockets expressed an interest in acquiring him, sources said. For starters, the Nets and Rockets would need to find a more palatable young player on a third team as part of a broader deal, sources said, and there’s no indication that prospect has gained any traction in recent weeks.

The NBA season is about a week away. Harden is reportedly close to getting cleared to report to Rockets practice, but does Houston want a disgruntled player showing up to training camp?

Houston is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Dec. 23 against Houston.