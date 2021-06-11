James Harden Not Happy With Rumor Floating Around Social Media

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has found himself at the center of a bizarre rumor this week.

According to a report from MTO News, Harden allegedly sent female rapper Saweetie $100,000 via Cash App to go on a date. She was dating famous rapper Quavo for two years, but they split back in March.

Even though Harden is currently in the middle of a playoff run with the Nets, he went on Instagram this Friday and appeared address this rumor.

“I’m tired of people creating these false a** stories knowing I really don’t speak on bulls***,” Harden wrote on Instagram. “Leave me out of all the weird s***. S*** trash. Back to my real life.”

Harden then went back on Instagram to post another message for all his critics.

“People really on here just making s*** up for clout. I really stay out the way. Cash App 100K? Beat it.”

James Harden on his IG Story. pic.twitter.com/MWfz1FAmaO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2021

Judging by his recent Instagram stories, Harden wants nothing to do with this off-court drama.

Harden also responded to the latest rumors on Twitter, posting the cap emoji.

🧢 — James Harden (@JHarden13) June 11, 2021

The biggest concern for Harden right now is that he recovers from his hamstring injury and returns to the hardwood as soon as possible.

Brooklyn holds a 2-1 series lead over Milwaukee without Harden in the lineup. Steve Nash’s squad would obviously like to have the former MVP back in the lineup.