James Harden Not Happy With Rumor Floating Around Social Media

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets warms upNEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on January 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. This is his first game with the Brooklyn Nets. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has found himself at the center of a bizarre rumor this week.

According to a report from MTO News, Harden allegedly sent female rapper Saweetie $100,000 via Cash App to go on a date. She was dating famous rapper Quavo for two years, but they split back in March.

Even though Harden is currently in the middle of a playoff run with the Nets, he went on Instagram this Friday and appeared address this rumor.

“I’m tired of people creating these false a** stories knowing I really don’t speak on bulls***,” Harden wrote on Instagram. “Leave me out of all the weird s***. S*** trash. Back to my real life.”

Harden then went back on Instagram to post another message for all his critics.

“People really on here just making s*** up for clout. I really stay out the way. Cash App 100K? Beat it.”

Judging by his recent Instagram stories, Harden wants nothing to do with this off-court drama.

Harden also responded to the latest rumors on Twitter, posting the cap emoji.

The biggest concern for Harden right now is that he recovers from his hamstring injury and returns to the hardwood as soon as possible.

Brooklyn holds a 2-1 series lead over Milwaukee without Harden in the lineup. Steve Nash’s squad would obviously like to have the former MVP back in the lineup.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.