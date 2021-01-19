James Harden Posts 2-Word Message After Win vs. Bucks

Early returns on the James Harden trade for the Brooklyn Nets are extremely favorable. “The Beard” has brought it thus far.

After posting a triple-double in his Nets debut over the weekend, Harden scored 34 points and dished out 12 assists in last night’s 125-123 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. More importantly, he and Kevin Durant have meshed seamlessly.

As good as Harden and KD are, the Nets are also expected to get Kyrie Irving back soon, giving them a “Big Three” superior to any other in the NBA. Brooklyn fans should be excited.

Harden himself is pretty pumped, judging by his tweet after yesterday’s win.

SCARY HOURS! — James Harden (@JHarden13) January 19, 2021

There are still some questions to be answered about the Nets. For instance, they need another center, and it remains to be seen how they will defend in the playoffs.

Offensively though, this team is frighteningly efficient, and has high-level shooting all over the court. On paper, they are likely the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

“Scary” indeed.