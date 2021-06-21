Just two days ago, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 7 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The All-Star guard is already putting the defeat behind him to focus on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Harden will play for Team USA this summer. He joins teammate Kevin Durant as the two look to lead Team USA to gold.

“Nets star James Harden has committed to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, joining teammate Kevin Durant on the USAB squad, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium,” Charania reported via Twitter. “Kyrie Irving is unlikely to play as he recovers from his ankle injury.”

Harden dealt with a hamstring injury down the stretch of the postseason. But it sounds like he’ll be healed in time to play for Team USA this summer.

It’s a bit surprising to learn James Harden will suit up for Team USA. Most would’ve expected the superstar to rest this summer and return for the 2021-22 season at full strength.

Other veteran superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis have opted out of playing for Team USA. Each dealt with similar injury circumstances during the postseason, like Harden did.

Harden is clearly wanting to win a gold medal, though. We don’t blame him. Suiting up for Team USA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and Harden’s taking advantage.

Team USA will be the favorite to win the gold medal this summer at the Tokyo Olympics.