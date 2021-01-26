James Harden Shares Mindset On Reduced Role In Brooklyn

For the past three years, James Harden has led the NBA in scoring. That streak will most likely come to an end this season due to his new role, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Since getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets this season, Harden is averaging 23.0 points and 11.3 assists per game. He has been the main distributor for Steve Nash’s team, proving that he can mesh alongside stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Going after Harden was a gamble for the Nets, but so far the early returns on their investment have been great. It also helps that the former MVP is enjoying his new role with the franchise.

Harden discussed his currently playing style following Brooklyn’s win over Miami on Monday night.

“I was in a role for 8 years controlling the ball, dominating the ball. Now, it’s a different experience for me, but it’s still great. It’s still basketball at the end of the day,” Harden said. “I’m lucky to be able to do more than just one thing on the basketball court. It’s fun.”

As long as Harden is on the same page with Durant and Irving, the Nets should be a title contender this season.

Next up for Harden and the Nets is a showdown with the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff for that game is on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.