James Harden Will Make His Nets Debut Tonight

NBA fans will get a look at James Harden and Kevin Durant on the same team for the first time since their OKC days this Saturday evening.

Harden is listed “available” for tonight’s Nets-Magic game at the Barclays Center, per NBA insider Shams Charania. It looks like we’ll see Harden suit up and play for the Nets for the first time ever Saturday evening.

James Harden is listed available to make his Brooklyn Nets debut tonight against the Magic. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2021

The Nets completed a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets earlier this week that sent Harden to Brooklyn in exchange for several players and draft picks. It’s an all-in move for the Nets, a team with championship aspirations this season.

Unfortunately, Kyrie Irving won’t join Harden and Durant for Saturday’s game. The Nets remain optimistic Irving can and will return soon.

Harden, meanwhile, will play tonight. The Nets confirmed such news, as seen below.

SUITING UP TONIGHT FOR THE BROOKLYN NETS… NUMBER 13… JAMES HARDEN. pic.twitter.com/5E7H7BQDYY — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2021

With a trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are more than capable of winning the championship, at least on paper.

We have yet to see whether or not Harden, Durant and Irving can play as a unit. Each prefers iso-ball, and it’s going to be interesting how they spread the ball around. The Nets’ bench – the team’s biggest strength last season – also took a massive hit in the blockbuster trade for Harden.

Brooklyn should emerge as the top challenger to the Los Angeles Lakers by season’s end. We’ll find out if the Nets have what it takes in coming months.

The new-look Nets take on the Orlando Magic this evening at 6 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center. Harden will suit up and play alongside Durant for the first time with Brooklyn.