On Friday night, Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points off the bench in a victory over the Indiana Pacers. Most importantly, he became the 48th player in NBA history to reach the 20,000th career point mark.

Following the Nets’ win, James Harden was asked about Aldridge joining the 20,000-point club. His response was pretty hilarious.

Harden sarcastically asked reporters, “What club?” That response got a chuckle out of the reporter who asked Harden the initial question.

Perhaps Harden was thinking about celebrating Aldridge’s accomplishment at a club later that night in Brooklyn.

"What club?…Oh" 💀 James Harden on LaMarcus Aldridge joining the 20K-point 'club' 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GbbY9imSiG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2021

Nets star Kevin Durant was also asked about Aldridge joining the 20,000-point club on Friday. He praised Aldridge for being a top-tier scorer in the NBA for so many years.

“Yeah he has scorer instincts, man,” Durant said, via ClutchPoints. “Something you condition your mind for as a kid. You know just know how to score the basketball no matter how. In any situation he’s one of those guys that can get his in the midst of a lot of chaos. 20,000 points for a career, only what 48 players did that? There’s thousands of players that play this game. That’s a huge accomplishment to be looked at as a 20 point scorer your whole career. Congrats to L. I know he wants much more but this is a huge milestone for him.”

Durant’s last statement hints at Aldridge wanting to capture an NBA title before his career is over.

If the Nets can hit their stride during the final stretch of the 2021-22 season, they’ll have an excellent chance at making the NBA Finals.