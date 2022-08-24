Jay Williams' Brooklyn Nets Claim Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 27: ESPN analyst, former NBA player and pageant judge Jay Williams appears before the 17th annual Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 27, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After countless weeks of rumors, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant announced Tuesday that they've mutually agreed to "move forward" together for the 2022-23 season.

While on ESPN's Get Up this Wednesday morning, Jay Williams was asked about the pressure Brooklyn will face this upcoming season.

Williams believes the Nets will face pressure we've never seen.

"I've never seen pressure like this before in any sport," Williams said. "I think for Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving - you keep hearing stuff about him wanting to be in L.A. Kevin Durant has given an ultimatum to Joe Tsai - how long will he remain there?"

This take from Williams has gained some traction on social media in large part because NBA fans disagree with him.

The Nets will face "championship or bust" expectations this year, no one will deny that. But the Nets have now gone back-to-back years without winning a title, and that's with Durant staying healthy. Why would the sports world suddenly put so much heat on them heading into Year 3?

And besides, all the drama surrounding the Nets is self-inflicted. They have themselves to blame for the negative storylines surrounding them this offseason.