Jay Williams Reacts To Stephen A. Calling Nash’s Hire ‘White Privilege’

While Brooklyn Nets fans seem to be very happy with the team hiring NBA legend Steve Nash as their head coach, Stephen A. Smith was quick to call foul.

On Thursday’s edition of First Take, Smith accused Nash of having “white privilege” for getting the job with no NBA coaching experience. Nash spent the last few seasons as an consultant for the Golden State Warriors.

But NBA analyst Jay Williams doesn’t think it’s unreasonable for Nash to get the job. Taking to Twitter, Williams dismissed Smith’s accusation of white privilege. He proposed that the decision was made by “2 superstar black athletes” – presumably Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“Come on SA,” Williams said. “Steve Nash being chosen over Mark Jackson/Ty Lue is not ‘White Privilege’. 2 superstar black athletes ultimately made the decision & we know who they are and what they are about.”

Jay Williams pointed out that Steve Nash already has a good relationship Durant. Nash is also one of the one of the best point guards of the past 20 years – a trait he shares with Kyrie.

While many on social media still objected to the point, Williams addressed the situation further. He said that while the point of his lack of experience still stands on its own, Durant and Kyrie deserve a say in the matter.

Ultimately, people can complain all they want, but the Nets have been set on this decision for a while.