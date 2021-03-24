There Is Reportedly 1 Likely Frontrunner For JJ Redick

It seems crazy that the Brooklyn Nets could add more productive pieces to their rotation, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, another big-name veteran could be waiting in the wings. JJ Redick, currently with the New Orleans Pelicans, could be bought out, and if so, the Nets are in contention to land him

Woj is currently on ESPN for his annual trade deadline special with fellow NBA insider Zach Lowe. Redick, who has played in 31 games for the Pels so far this year, came up as a buyout candidate. The Nets aren’t alone in potentially pursuing him, should he become available.

Wojnarowski listed the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz as a sleeper candidate. The Jazz have the league’s best record at 31-11, and Redick could fit in nicely alongside dynamic lead guards like Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell.

The former Duke star has lived in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood for years now, and if he’s given his choice, he may elect to finally play in the borough. Wojnarowski says that the team is probably the front runner to add him to a stacked second unit, which features the likes of Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet, and Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot in the backcourt.

There aren’t a ton of minutes to go around in Brooklyn, especially with those reserves playing as well as they have. In crucial playoff games, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Joe Harris will be hard to keep off the court for long stretches, but adding a veteran shooter like Redick for some extra scoring punch can’t hurt, if the Nets have the financial ability to do so.

Based on the episode of his podcast “The Old Man and the Three” with Nets superstar Kevin Durant last fall, it sounds like JJ Redick is really into the idea of playing in Brooklyn as well.

“As I’ve gotten older, and I’m in the last three or four years of my career, I’m not accepting of not having won. So the closer I get, the more urgency and the more angst I feel about this,” Redick said. “My wife, about nine months ago, said to me, ‘Maybe you’re just not meant to win a championship.’ I didn’t think that was a great thing for her to say, to be honest with you.”

The Nets haven’t had Durant active for over a month, and Kyrie Irving has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries and other things. Even so, with James Harden and a bunch of role players, Brooklyn has won 16 of its last 18 games. If there’s a championship bet for a veteran looking for a ring like Redick to make, this may be it.