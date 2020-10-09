Kendrick Perkins Has Brutally Honest Comment On Kevin Durant

The feud between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant is heating up. Perkins called Durant “sensitive” in a recent interview. All eyes now turn to Durant for his response.

Durant and Perkins have one of the most dramatic and unnecessary back-and-forth NBA feuds going as of late. Perkins is the latest to blast the Nets star by calling him “sensitive” for how Durant reacts to criticism.

“Think about this,” Perkins said, via Clutch Points. “I’m still cool with all my friends, everybody from the NBA family I still could call, I still go to dinner with, I still hang with, we still good people. They know I got a job to do. Except for one person. That’s Kevin Durant. So guess what? That tells me that I’m doing my job well and I’m staying loyal to my brotherhood. Especially the people that I know. Only sensitive guys get mad because you got to talk about them in the media.”

Perkins isn’t a straight-up Durant hater. The former NBA big man typically calls it how he sees it, which has included praise for Durant in the past.

KD isn’t going to let Perkins’ latest comments slide, though. If we know Durant, he’ll respond before the week ends.

Basketball's top flamethrower Kendrick Perkins on KD: "Only sensitive guys get mad because you got to talk about them in the media." Today's Daily Cover, by @SIChrisMannix https://t.co/4BqPmyUajb pic.twitter.com/msyGM4YwUH — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 9, 2020

Perkins isn’t the only former NBA player to call out Kevin Durant. Charles Barkley also shared some harsh words about Durant earlier this week.

Barkley called a “bus rider” instead of a “bus driver,” implying he simply hopped on Golden State’s train to success which had already been achieved by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Charles Barkley says KD has not moved up on his all-time list because he was a ‘bus rider’ in Golden State: “You have to be a bus driver, you can’t be a bus rider… Kevin Durant is still a bus rider until he wins one in Brooklyn.” (via @dpshow) pic.twitter.com/67KAW4aY0D — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 8, 2020

KD is one of the best scorers in NBA history. His next step is to try and bring a championship to Brooklyn. Doing so would obviously silence his recent critics like Barkley and Perkins.