Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 18: ESPN Analyst, Kendrick Perkins, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn.

"I don't believe Kevin Durant wants to be traded," Perkins said on the broadcast.

The rest of the NBA Today crew was a bit confused by this take.

"I'm just not believing the hype right now, I'm telling you," Perkins continued. "I had time to think over the weekend, I ate good. Once I start eating and sitting down and thinking, I realize it's common sense right here. No way should KD be on the market."

Perkins believes Durant's trade request could be his way of helping Kyrie Irving get leverage in contract negotiations. So far, the Nets have been unwilling to give the All-Star point guard a long-term extension.

The idea that Durant requested a trade to help out Irving's negotiations seems like a stretch.

After yet another failed season with the Nets, it's far more likely that Durant simply wants to hit the reset button.